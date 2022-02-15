Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 566,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of BNL opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.