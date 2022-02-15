Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.11. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.44. 1,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

