Brokerages Anticipate Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Baozun by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Baozun by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Baozun stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 870,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,634. The firm has a market cap of $969.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. Baozun has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $55.96.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

