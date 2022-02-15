Brokerages Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post $3.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.68. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $11.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.04 to $20.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $136.55.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.