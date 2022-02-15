Brokerages Anticipate Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $316.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will announce sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $312.42 million and the highest is $320.40 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $277.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enviva Partners.

A number of analysts have commented on EVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

EVA stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,097. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -98.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 186,378 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

