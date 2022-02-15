Brokerages Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report $101.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.36 million. International Seaways posted sales of $56.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $279.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $266.23 million to $290.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $567.64 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $628.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 423,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,912. The company has a market cap of $829.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.