Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.18. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock valued at $669,822. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. 1,144,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,343. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

