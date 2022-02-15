Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report sales of $85.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the highest is $85.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $330.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $371.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Samira Beckwith sold 2,846 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $34,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 40,828 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $528,722.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,196. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 320,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,690. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $212.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.