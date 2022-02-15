Brokerages Expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report $3.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 million. Calyxt posted sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year sales of $27.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $34.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calyxt.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 55,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.74. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

