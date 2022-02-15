Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.69. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 598,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

