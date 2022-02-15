Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce sales of $227.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.84 million and the highest is $229.32 million. Groupon posted sales of $343.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $971.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $969.79 million to $973.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $953.62 million, with estimates ranging from $932.27 million to $974.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. 55,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87. Groupon has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

