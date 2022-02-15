Brokerages Expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandstorm Gold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAND. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 89,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

