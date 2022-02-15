Brokerages Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.51. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TFII. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.93. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.