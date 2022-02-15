Brokerages Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Worthington Industries posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 169,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,307,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 692.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

