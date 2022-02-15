Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT at $4.58

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTEGF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 1,033,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,748. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.