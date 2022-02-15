Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) PT at $55.10

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.10.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.
In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:CAH opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.
