Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT at $193.80

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.96.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

