Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $87.22

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.22.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.
NYSE:DQ opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $129.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.