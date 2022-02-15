Brokerages Set Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) PT at $87.22

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE:DQ opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $129.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,911,000 after purchasing an additional 222,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after acquiring an additional 117,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 542,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,712,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,353,000 after acquiring an additional 570,468 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

