Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target at $10.17

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 21,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,314. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 163.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,795 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.