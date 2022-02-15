Brokerages Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target at $10.17

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. 21,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,314. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
