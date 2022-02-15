Brokers Issue Forecasts for Colony Bankcorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $18.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $249.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.52. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $305,250. Insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

