Brokers Set Expectations for American Assets Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for American Assets Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

AAT opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,628 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 544.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,632,000 after acquiring an additional 120,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

