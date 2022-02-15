Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16,629.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,795,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,718,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 682,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 380,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after purchasing an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

