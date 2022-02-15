Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $79.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after purchasing an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,291,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,064 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.