BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 97,526 Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 97,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Zenvia comprises 0.2% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Zenvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZENV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,242. Zenvia Inc has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Zenvia Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zenvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

