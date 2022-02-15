BTSE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $913,448.00 (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. BTSE has a market cap of $33.71 million and $913,448.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.74 or 0.00017475 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BTSE has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.06 or 0.06972901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,173.07 or 0.99711213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

About BTSE

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

