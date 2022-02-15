Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,000 FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $83,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,071,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,170,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,878,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,716,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FIGS opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

