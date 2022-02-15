Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

LAW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10. CS Disco Inc has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,619 shares of company stock worth $3,492,696.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

