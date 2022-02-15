Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.80) to GBX 2,400 ($32.48) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,714.33.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.53 on Monday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $40.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

