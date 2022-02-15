BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Short Interest Down 44.9% in January

BurTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BRKHU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BurTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in BurTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BurTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $601,000.

NASDAQ:BRKHU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 2,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. BurTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

