BVF Inc. IL Buys 34,797 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 3.60% of Angion Biomedica worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan bought 66,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 32,118 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $107,595.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,383 shares of company stock worth $385,087.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,500. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $65.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

