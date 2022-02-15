BVF Inc. IL Buys 399,900 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.06% of ESSA Pharma worth $22,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPIX traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,191. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $417.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

