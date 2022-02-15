BVF Inc. IL Sells 1,610,000 Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

BVF Inc. IL lessened its position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,935,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610,000 shares during the period. AC Immune makes up about 1.8% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 9.55% of AC Immune worth $46,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. 36.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIU. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $324.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.85. AC Immune SA has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $12.61.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

