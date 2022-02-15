Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CGO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,049. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $165,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $214,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

