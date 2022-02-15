Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

CAL stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.60 million, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 2.39. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

