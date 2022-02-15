California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $44,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Rentals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 949,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $313.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.42 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

