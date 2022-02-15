California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $37,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $207.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

