California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,902 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,902 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $39,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,629,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

HBAN stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

