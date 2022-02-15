California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,262 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 287.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.0% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 67,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 747,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,137,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

LYB stock opened at $100.15 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

