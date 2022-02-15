California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,218 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,408,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,218 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $35,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,396,000 after buying an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

NYSE CCL opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

