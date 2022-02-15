California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,677 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $40,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $155.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

