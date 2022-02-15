Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.25

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HEOFF has been the topic of several other reports. increased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Shares of HEOFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.68. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.