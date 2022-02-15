Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.25

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HEOFF has been the topic of several other reports. increased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of HEOFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.68. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.