Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

GOOS stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,994. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

