Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWB. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.25.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,211. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$28.75 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. Research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

