Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Canadian Zinc shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 122,370 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

Canadian Zinc Company Profile (TSE:CZN)

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

