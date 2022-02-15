Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,022,000 after acquiring an additional 212,953 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its position in Cannae by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 3,302,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,993,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cannae by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 783,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cannae by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,227,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

CNNE stock opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

