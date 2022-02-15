Canopy Growth Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $8.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $43.41.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.