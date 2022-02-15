CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$8.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.68. The company has a market cap of C$704.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.