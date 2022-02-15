Capital International Ltd. CA Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786,406 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 63.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 397,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,498 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 240.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 35,192 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

