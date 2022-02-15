Capital International Ltd. CA Purchases 6,823 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

