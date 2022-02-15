Capital International Ltd. CA Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $558,722.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,102,718 shares of company stock worth $42,425,655.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

